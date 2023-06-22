Yellowstone: Final Season May Have More Episodes, Taylor Sheridan Discusses Kevin Costner’s Exit from Paramount Network Series

Yellowstone is set to return later this year with the end of its final season, and Taylor Sheridan may have more to say before the series ends. Six episodes are planned, but with the fifth season ending the popular series, Sheridan might need more episodes to tell the story he wants.

Per THR, he said the season will be “as long as it needs to be.” If that takes ten more episodes, he will have ten more.

The reason for the change to the final season is the exit of Kevin Costner, who plays the patriarch of the series John Dutton. Sheridan also spoke about Costner’s exit from the Paramount Network series. He said the following:

“My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct. He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did. My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered. His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful … and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one. I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”

The return date for the second half of Yellowstone season five will be announced later. A spin-off sequel is already in the works.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Yellowstone? Will you watch the final episodes of the series without Kevin Costner?