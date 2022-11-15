Yellowstone: Season Six — Has the Paramount Network TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

John Dutton is taking on Montana politics. Has the Yellowstone TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Paramount Network?



What’s This TV Show About?

A western drama series airing on the Paramount Network cable channel, the Yellowstone TV show stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly. The season also features Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, Rob Kirkland, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri. The story centers on the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. Season five begins as John is sworn in as Governor of Montana.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Yellowstone averages a 1.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.92 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s up by 21% in the demo and up by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Yellowstone stacks up against other Paramount Network TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 15, 2022, Yellowstone has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Paramount Network cancel or renew Yellowstone for season six? This series has been a big hit for the channel and has inspired spin-offs. As long as Taylor Sheridan wants to continue, I do not doubt that the series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Yellowstone cancellation or renewal news.



