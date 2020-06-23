Vulture Watch

Airing on the Paramount Network cable channel, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Gil Birmingham, and Josh Holloway. The story centers on the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The story chronicles the family’s shifting alliances, as well as their old grudges, and even unsolved murders. In season three, the Duttons are threatened by new foes and lucrative business deals that force John and his family to try to safeguard their legacy via unexpected alliances and risky measures.



The third season of Yellowstone averages a 0.89 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.23 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 75% in the demo and up by 80% in viewership. Find out how Yellowstone stacks up against other Paramount Network TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Yellowstone has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to worry about Paramount Network cancelling Yellowstone. The show’s already been renewed for a fourth season so fans can sit back, relax and watch the drama unfold. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Yellowstone cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Are you glad that the Yellowstone TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if Paramount Network had cancelled this TV series, instead?