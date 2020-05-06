Yellowstone: Season Three Trailer Teases Paramount Network Series’ Return

“I won’t betray you. You have my word.” Paramount Network just released a new trailer for season three of Yellowstone.

The drama series centers on the Duttons, a family of powerful and prosperous cattle ranchers. It chronicles their shifting alliances as well as their old grudges, and even unsolved murders. The cast includes Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Asbille, and Brecken Merrill.

Season three of Yellowstone premieres on Paramount Network on June 21st at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Take a sneak peek and read more info below:

New threats. New faces. New season. The Duttons are coming back to protect their home. Yellowstone, summer’s No. 1 drama, returns Father’s Day Sunday June 21, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT, only on Paramount Network. · Led by Academy Award(R) & Emmy(R) winner Kevin Costner, season three adds Josh Holloway to the cast that includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham. · Additional season three newcomers include Eden Brolin, Hassie Harrison and Jennifer Landon. · Beginning on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10th at 1PM ET/PT, Paramount Network will air a season-one marathon featuring a sneak peek from the upcoming third season. · #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV.”

