Is the Duttons’ future assured? Has the Yellowstone TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Paramount Network? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Yellowstone season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
A Paramount Network western from creators John Linson and Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Josh Lucas. The story centers on the Duttons, a family of powerful and prosperous cattle ranchers. It chronicles their shifting alliances, as well as their old grudges, and even unsolved murders.
Season Two Ratings
The second season of Yellowstone averaged a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.31 million viewers. Compared to the first season, that’s up by 33% in the demo and 5% in viewership. Learn how Yellowstone stacks up against other Paramount Network TV shows.
Telly’s Take
We don’t have to wonder whether Paramount Network will cancel or renew Yellowstone for season three. The cable network picked up the third season on the day of the season two premiere. Since even renewals can be cancelled though, I’ll still keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Yellowstone cancellation or renewal alerts.
What do you think? Are you glad that the Yellowstone TV show has been renewed for season three? How would you feel if Paramount Network had cancelled this TV series, instead?
