Yellowstone: Is the Paramount Network TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

by Telly Vulture

Yellowstone TV show on Paramount Network: canceled or season 3?

(Paramount Network)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Yellowstone TV show on Paramount NetworkIs the Duttons’ future assured? Has the Yellowstone TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Paramount Network? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Yellowstone season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A Paramount Network western from creators John Linson and Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Josh Lucas. The story centers on the Duttons, a family of powerful and prosperous cattle ranchers. It chronicles their shifting alliances, as well as their old grudges, and even unsolved murders.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of Yellowstone averaged a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.31 million viewers. Compared to the first season, that’s up by 33% in the demo and 5% in viewership. Learn how Yellowstone stacks up against other Paramount Network TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Yellowstone has been renewed for a third season which will debut June 21, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder whether Paramount Network will cancel or renew Yellowstone for season three. The cable network picked up the third season on the day of the season two premiere. Since even renewals can be cancelled though, I’ll still keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Yellowstone cancellation or renewal alerts.
 

Yellowstone Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Yellowstone TV show has been renewed for season three? How would you feel if Paramount Network had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Leave a Reply

Donna Scholze
Donna Scholze

Love that show!

April 11, 2020 5:33 pm
pam
pam

excited to hear Yellowstone will have a 3rd AND 4th season. Just wish I knew the date for the start of season 3!!!

February 23, 2020 9:48 pm
A. Sparkman
A. Sparkman

Anxiously awaiting return

January 20, 2020 1:58 pm
Pat Tracy
Pat Tracy

Love love this show. When is it coming back in 2020?!?

January 8, 2020 8:52 am
Pam
Pam

Love this show!!! Everyone I know can’t wait to see it. Please bring it back I need this kind of entertainment!!!!! All this reality shows are so bad so people are really loving this

January 3, 2020 7:38 pm
Suzie
Suzie

Yes

November 29, 2019 3:32 pm
Richard Little
Richard Little

We want Yellowstone renewed for at least third season

November 10, 2019 4:51 pm
Cheri Dwyer
Cheri Dwyer

Please please Keep this series going. They have alot of crap on for the younger generation, but us older folks love a good series. Every time a Great series comes to us it gets cancelled. This is Great entertainment, Great cast. Husband and I and friends can’t wait for it to come on each week. We love Yellowstone!!

November 7, 2019 10:45 pm
Mike
Mike

Best show in years… maybe ever. The cast is amazing. Cole is perfect.

August 30, 2019 11:18 pm
Cece
Cece

LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS SHOW!!!! PLEASE PLEASE HAVE MORE SEASONS!!!!

September 7, 2019 10:47 pm
Carrie
Carrie

Love this show! I do not watch a lot of TV because there is not much that is entertaining. Yellowstone keeps the audience waiting for more. The cast is great.

June 23, 2019 11:46 pm
Nan Maines
Nan Maines

Love this show. Please do not another great series like this. Longmire was canceled and it too was a great series. Every time you see a great show, for some reason it’s not what the audience wants, it’s what the station executives want. The older generation likes great series like Yellostone. Executives put on reality tv that’s not a good thing because the reality tv is for the younger generation. DON’T CANCEL YELLOWSTONE. IT’S A GREAT SERIES.

June 21, 2019 11:44 am
Pablo
Pablo

Best show on tv

September 30, 2019 1:57 am
