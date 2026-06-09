Hercule: BritBox Announces New Agatha Christie Series Starring Edward Bluemel

Another Agatha Christie adaptation is headed to the small screen. BritBox has ordered Hercule, which will follow Detective Hercule Poirot as he solves cases. Edward Bluemel will play the legendary detective.

BritBox shared the following about the plot of the series:

“The series is an intimate study of Hercule the man and an epic portrait of Britain between the wars. The series takes a magnifying glass to three of Christie’s most celebrated stories, while also charting Hercule’s burgeoning friendship with Captain Arthur Hastings, his early encounters with Scotland Yard’s James Japp, and introducing him to one particular nemesis…”

Bluemel said the following about starring in the series:

“I feel very lucky to have been trusted with such an iconic character who has been played by so many great actors. I can’t wait to continue Hercule’s legacy.”

Jon Farrar, Chief Content Officer, Direct to Consumer, BBC Studios also spoke about the series. He said, “Few characters in fiction are as iconic as Hercule Poirot. Agatha Christie’s stories have always been a cornerstone of BritBox and with Hercule, we have an opportunity to explore a fascinating new chapter in Hercule Poirot’s life, bringing a fresh perspective to a character audiences think they know so well. We’re delighted to greenlight a series that explores Hercule like never before, with Edward Bluemel bringing his charm, dynamism, and wit to a beloved character. This is an ambitious reimagining of one of Christie’s greatest creations, and we can’t wait for audiences across North America to discover Hercule Poirot all over again.”

Production for the series is set for this summer in Liverpool. A premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new BritBox series?