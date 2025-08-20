Riot Women: BritBox Releases Trailer and Photos for Sally Wainwright Drama

Riot Women is coming soon to BritBox. The streaming service has released a new trailer and photos for the drama series from Sally Wainwright, which is set to premiere in October. The series follows five middle-aged women who form a punk rock band.

BritBox revealed the following about the series:

“Today, BritBox debuted the official trailer with new imagery of Riot Women, the brand-new drama from the multi-BAFTA award-winning writer Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax, Gentleman Jack). The BritBox Original will premiere October 22nd with two episodes, with subsequent episodes released weekly. Set and filmed in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, the six-part series is made by Drama Republic, a Mediawan Company, (One Day, Doctor Foster, The English) for the BBC in a co-commission with BritBox. A teacher, a police officer, a pub landlady, a midwife, and a shoplifting freeloader: five menopausal women form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined. As they become closer, the teacher, Beth, and freeloader, Kitty, discover a surprising, heartbreaking connection. Riot Women stars Joanna Scanlan (After Love, The Thick of It) as Beth, Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders, Serpent Queen) as Kitty, Tamsin Greig (Sexy Beast, The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) as Holly, Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma’s Not Normal) as Jess, and Amelia Bullmore (The Buccaneers, Vienna Blood) as Yvonne, with Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City), and Macy Jacob-Seelochan (Shadow and Bone) as Nisha, Kam and Miranda, the band’s riotous backing singers. Riot Women will also star Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment), Sue Johnston (The Royle Family), Peter Davison (Doctor Who), Claire Skinner (Outnumbered), Angel Coulby (Merlin), Jonny Green (White Lines), Ellise Chappell (Yesterday), Tony Hirst (Hollyoaks), Shannon Lavelle (The Hardacres), Mark Bazeley (Broadchurch), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Rick Warden (Red Eye), Ben Batt (Domina), Natalia Tena (Harry Potter), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet), Oliver Huntingdon (Sherwood), Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman), Olwen May (A Very British Scandal), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Gleaves (Bodyguard) and Thomas Flynn (Masters of the Air). Riot Women will feature original songs from the band ARXX. Riot Women (6×60) is created, written, and executive produced by Sally Wainwright, who is also the series’ lead director. Jessica Taylor (Happy Valley, Fool Me Once) is the producer. Roanna Benn (One Day, Doctor Foster) is the executive producer for Drama Republic, with Tanya Qureshi for the BBC, Robert Schildhouse and Jess O’Riordan for BritBox. The series is produced by Drama Republic, a Mediawan Company.

The trailer and photos for the series are below. The series arrives on October 22nd.

