The Other Bennet Sister: Mary Ella Bruccoleri to Star in New BritBox Drama Series

The Other Bennet Sister has cast its Mary Bennett. Mary Ella Bruccoleri has been cast in the new drama inspired by Janice Hadlow’s novel. Ten episodes have been ordered.

BritBox revealed more about the series in a press release.

“BritBox has announced that Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife, Bridgerton, Paddington in Peru) will lead the cast as Mary Bennet in the ten-episode series The Other Bennet Sister (10×30′), produced by Bad Wolf (His Dark Materials, Industry) for BritBox International in a co-production with BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Janice Hadlow, Sarah Quintrell (The Power, Ellen) will write nine of the ten half-hour episodes, with Maddie Dai (We Were Dangerous) writing one episode.

Bruccoleri will take on the role of one of Jane Austen’s most unassuming characters: Mary Bennet – the seemingly unremarkable and overlooked middle sister in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The series takes as its premise that – when it comes to the Bennet sisters – while we dream of being Lizzy, in reality most of us are more like Mary…

The series follows Mary as she steps out of her sisters’ shadows in search of her own identity and purpose – finding herself in the middle of an epic love story along the way. Her journey will see her leave her family home in Meryton for the soirees of Regency London and the peaks and vales of the Lake District, all in search of independence, self-love and reinvention.

Ella Bruccoleri said: “As someone who has always related more to Mary than Lizzy – something that was confirmed even more by reading Janice Hadlow’s brilliant novel – I feel incredibly lucky to be spending these next few months exploring her world in depth, as envisioned by these incredible women. Sarah Quintrell’s scripts are packed full of beautiful idiosyncratic detail, empathy, humour and such warmth… revealing that beneath Mary’s awkwardness and formality, lies a woman longing for purpose and connection.”

Jane Tranter said: “Ella Bruccoleri is the perfect choice to lead The Other Bennet Sister. Mary’s journey takes her from overlooked to unforgettable, and I am positive that Ella will capture every shade of that transformation with wit, grace, and emotional depth. We are thrilled to have her at the heart of this story.”

Sarah Quintrell said: “I feel incredibly lucky to have Ella Bruccoleri on board as Mary Bennet. She brings the perfect balance of heart, sensitivity and humour to the role. I can’t wait for audiences to see her take centre stage and shine!”

Janice Hadlow said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Ella will be playing Mary Bennet. I know she’ll be the Mary I’ve always imagined – awkward, stiff, always saying the wrong thing – but also vulnerable, lonely and desperate to find love. I’m sure she’ll make audiences feel her plight as deeply as I do, and think she’ll make the perfect Other Bennet Sister.”

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of Jane Austen, one of English literature’s most celebrated authors. Renowned for her keen social observations and unforgettable characters, Austen’s legacy endures through beloved novels like Pride and Prejudice. The Other Bennet Sister, a novel by Janice Hadlow, was released in 2020, and reimagines Austen’s world by focusing on Mary Bennet – honouring Austen’s enduring influence while offering a fresh perspective on a classic tale.

The Other Bennet Sister (10×30′) was co-commissioned by Robert Schildhouse, Jess O’Riordan and Stephen Nye on behalf of BritBox International, and Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Kate Crowther, Becca Kinder and Jane Tranter executive produce for Bad Wolf, Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC, with Sarah Quintrell and Janice Hadlow also serving as executive producers. The series has been developed and overseen by Bad Wolf’s Director of Content, Dan McCulloch and Chief Creative Officer, Ryan Rasmussen.

The series will stream on BritBox in North America and on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK.

Bad Wolf is supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. Sony Pictures Television will distribute The Other Bennet Sister internationally.”