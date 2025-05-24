Alice and Steve: Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement to Star in British Comedy on Disney+

Alice and Steve is headed to Disney+. The new British comedy series will follow what happens when two lifelong best friends are thrown into a chaotic situation when the male half starts to date the daughter of his female best friend.

Disney+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Disney+ has today confirmed the greenlight and casting of brand-new Original comedy series “Alice and Steve” (working title), from the award-winning Clerkenwell Films (“Baby Reindeer”).

Nicola Walker (“The Split”, “Unforgotten”) and Jemaine Clement (“What We Do in the Shadows”, “Flight of The Conchords”) have been cast in the titular roles and filming has commenced in London, UK.

Lifelong best friends, Alice (Walker) and Steve (Clement), see their world implode when middle-aged Steve starts dating Alice’s twenty-six-year-old daughter Izzy, played by Yali Topol Margalith (“The Tattooist of Auschwitz”, “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder”). Although both are no strangers to chaos and dubious decision-making, their once rock-solid friendship is turned upside down and tested to its limits – threatening their families, futures and everything in between.

Joel Fry (“Cruella”, “Our Flag Means Death”) also stars as Alice’s husband Daniel, with Tyrese Eaton-Dyce (“Sherwood”, “Patterns”) cast as her son Dom and Olivier-award-winning Marcia Warren (“The Crown”, “Agatha Raisin”) starring as Alice’s mother Val. Rounding out the cast are Eilidh Fisher (“Dope Girls”, The Power”) and Ebony Aboagye.

Emotional, messy and hilariously absurd, Alice and Steve (w/t) is a sophisticated, will they, won’t they anti-romantic comedy. Will Alice forgive Steve? Will Steve and Izzy make a relationship work? Will Alice and Steve ever be able to be friends again? Amongst all the questions hanging in the balance, one thing is certain; their lives will never be the same again.

BAFTA-winning director Tom Kingsley (“Stath Lets Flats”, “This Is Going To Hurt”) is on board to direct the six-episode series, penned and executive produced by Sophie Goodhart (“Sex Education”). Petra Fried, Andy Baker and Ed Macdonald will Executive Produce for Clerkenwell Films and Fran du Pille (“The Sixth Commandment” ) is producing. Lee Mason, Executive Director of Scripted, The Walt Disney Company EMEA will Executive Produce for Disney+. Clerkenwell Films is one of BBC Studios’ owned production labels.

Nicola Walker says: “I’m thrilled to be stepping into the fabulous world of friendship, motherhood, marriage frantic revenge and fierce love that Sophie Goodhart has created, and to be doing it with Jemaine Clement is completely joyful! Jemaine Clement adds “I really relate to Steve – he’s classy, stylish and an all-round good guy – except for when he isn’t. I’m excited to be working with the wonderful Nicola Walker and seeing how Steve and Alice’s relationship descends into absolute chaos”

Petra Fried, Joint Managing Director, Clerkenwell Films, says, “We’re excited to be exploring the chaotic, compelling and hilarious lives of Alice and Steve as they find themselves plunged into this modern comedy of errors. Sophie has created two utterly distinctive lead characters who are brilliantly brought to life by the massively talented Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement.”

Lee Mason, Executive Director of Scripted at Disney+, says, “Get ready for a riotous mix of betrayal and revenge in a world of beautifully messy and flawed characters brilliantly created by Sophie Goodhart. We’re thrilled to be bringing this twisted and hilarious story to Disney+ audiences – masterfully brought to life by British acting legend Nicola Walker, as you’ve never seen her before, alongside New Zealand’s comic royalty, Jemaine Clement”.

Alice and Steve (w/t) is the latest UK Original commission for Disney+, joining critically acclaimed titles such as, A Thousand Blows, Flintoff, Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, and BAFTA-nominated shows including Rivals, Extraordinary and In Vogue: The 90s.”