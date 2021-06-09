Network: Disney+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 9, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

TV show description:

A science-fiction crime thriller series, the Loki TV show revolves around Thor’s adopted brother and the god of mischief from the Marvel superhero feature films.

After stealing the Tesseract (again) during the events of the Avengers: Endgame movie, an alternate version of Loki (Hiddleston) finds himself called before the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA). It’s a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline.

Forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline, they give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a “time variant” or, help fix the timeline and stop an even greater threat.

Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





