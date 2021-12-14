Network: Disney+

Episodes: 20 (half-hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: January 17, 2020 — August 18, 2021

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Tess Romero, Charlie Bushnell, Selenis Leyva, and Michael Weaver, with Gina Rodriguez and Jessica Marie Garcia in recurring roles.

TV show description:

A family comedy series, the Diary of a Future President TV show unfolds the origin story of a future leader. Executive producers are Gina Rodriguez (who plays the lead character as an adult), showrunner Robin Shorr, Emily Gipson, and series creator Ilana Peña. The show is based on Peña’s childhood.

Told via the narration of the diary of Elena Cañero-Reed (Romero), a 12-year-old Cuban American girl, the series follows her journey through the ups and downs of middle school. This sets her on the path to becoming the president of the United States.

Elena is an ultra-observant student with a strong point of view. She walks through the world with purpose and confidence. Bobby (Bushnell) is Elena’s sweet and mischievous older brother.

Gabi Cañero-Reed (Leyva) is a sharp lawyer and the kids’ loving mom. Sam Faber (Weaver) is a lawyer at Gabi’s firm and the two develop a relationship. Camila (Garcia) is a paralegal and Gabi’s close friend.

Series Finale:

Episode #20 — Two Party System

Elena fights for inclusivity on her class field trip to Tallahassee.

First aired: August 18, 2021.

