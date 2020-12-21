The Book of Boba Fett: Disney+ Releases Details About New TV Series (Video)

Last week, during the closing credits of the second season of The Mandalorian TV series, Disney+ revealed that another Star Wars show was on the way — The Book of Boba Fett. Today, the streaming service released some details about the new series which will take place in the Mandalorian timeline and be released in December 2021.

Here’s the press release from the Disney+ streaming service:

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, A NEW SERIES, COMING DECEMBER 2021 ON DISNEY+ THE LEGEND WILL RETURN NEXT YEAR. Boba Fett is back. And his story is just beginning. As teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season finale of The Mandalorian, the legendary bounty hunter’s journey will continue in The Book of Boba Fett. Jon Favreau, executive producer of The Mandalorian, confirmed today on Good Morning America that the new series is currently in production and will arrive December 2021, only on Disney+. The Book of Boba Fett will be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian and star Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter, along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez – who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, a thrilling installment that reintroduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars galaxy – joins Favreau and Dave Filoni as executive producer. Boba Fett made his big-screen debut in 1980’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, becoming an instant fan favorite thanks to his visually arresting armor and cool demeanor. Jeremy Bulloch, the original actor inside the armor, passed away last week – but his legacy, including all he brought to Boba Fett, goes on. The Book of Boba Fett will carry that legacy forward. Season 3 of The Mandalorian will go into production next year.

