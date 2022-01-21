The Crossover: Disney+ Orders Drama Series Based on Book by Kwame Alexander

The Crossover is coming to Disney+. The upcoming drama series, based on the children’s book by Kwame Alexander, stars Jaylyn Hall, Amir O’Neil, Derek Luke, Sabrina Revelle, Skyla I’Lece, Deja Monique Cruz, and Trevor Raine Bush, tells the story of twins Josh and JB Bell, two young basketball players. Production begins next month. Additional details, including a premiere date, will be announced at a future time.

Disney+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The Crossover, a drama series based on the critically acclaimed bestselling novel in verse by Kwame Alexander, a Newbery Medal-winning and Coretta Scott King Book Awards’ Author Honoree, has been ordered to series for premiere on Disney+. The Disney Branded Television series will be produced by 20th Television. Production begins in February. The pilot episode was directed by George Tillman, Jr. (The Hate U Give, For Life) and was written by Kwame Alexander and Damani Johnson (All Rise). Executive producers include Todd Harthan (The Resident, Rosewood), Damani Johnson, Kwame Alexander, George Tillman, Jr., Bob Teitel, and Jay Marcus. Additionally LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson of The SpringHill Company are joining the project as executive producers. Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said, “We’re honored to bring Kwame Alexander’s poignant, emotional and poetic story to our Disney+ audience in partnership with this outstanding group of creative talent.” The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and JB Bell, widely considered basketball phenomenon. Through his lyrical poetry, Josh narrates the story of their coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own.”

