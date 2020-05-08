Just Beyond: Disney+ Orders Series Based on R.L. Stine Novels

Just Beyond is coming to Disney+. The streaming service has ordered an eight episode season of the series, which is based on the novels by R.L. Stine. Seth Grahame-Smith created the series, and a writers room is now working in scripts. The series will arrive in Fall 2021.

“Disney+ has ordered the 8-episode series Just Beyond from writer Seth Grahame-Smith and produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The horror/comedy anthology, based on the best-selling BOOM! Studios graphic novel series from iconic children’s writer R.L. Stine (“Goosebumps”), was created by Grahame-Smith, who has a history of moving between horror and comedy as author of the bestselling novels “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” and “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” and screenwriter of Tim Burton’s “Dark Shadows,” “The Lego Batman Movie” and “The Saint” for director Dexter Fletcher and star Chris Pine.

“I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents,” said Seth Grahame-Smith. “I’ve always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with both of them.”

“Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World,” said author R.L. Stine. “It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I’m thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I’m so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?”