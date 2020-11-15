Darkwing Duck: Reboot of Animated Series in the Works at Disney+

A new Darkwing Duck series is coming. A reboot of the animated series is in early development by Disney+. A writer or cast for the series has not yet been set, but Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee are set to executive produce the series.

This news comes not long after the character appeared on a special episode of DuckTales. That episode aired in October. The animated series aired on Disney Channel for 91 episodes and three seasons.

Per Variety, the series follows “the titular duck superhero, who lived an ordinary suburban life under the secret identity of Drake Mallard. He is assisted in his crime-fighting by his sidekick and pilot Launchpad McQuack.”

It is not known when this series will arrive on Disney+.

