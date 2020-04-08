Doogie Howser, MD: Female Reboot in the Works at Disney+

Doogie Howser, M.D. is getting a modern update. Deadline reports Disney+ is developing a reboot of the ’90s TV show with a female lead.

The original series starred Neil Patrick Harris as the titular Doogie Howser, a teen doctor trying to balance his life in medicine and his life as an adolescent. The show ran on ABC from 1989 to 1993.

Now, Disney+ is working on a reboot of Doogie Howser M.D. with the working title Doogie Kealoha M.D.. The new series comes from Kourtney Kang and “centers on a 16-year-old half Asian, half white girl who works as a doctor” in Hawaii.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the original Doogie Howser M.D.? Would you watch the reboot?