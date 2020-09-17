Menu

Doogie Howser MD: Neil Patrick Harris Reacts to Disney+ Reboot Series

by Jessica Pena,

Doogie Howser MD TV show: (canceled or renewed?)

What does Doogie Howser have to say about the new Doogie? Neil Patrick Harris recently reacted to the news of Disney+’s reboot TV show, Doogie Kameāloha M.D., via NBC News.

Harris played the Doogie Howser on the original series, which ran on ABC from 1989 to 1993. The upcoming Disney+ reboot will follow ” multiracial 16-year-old girl named Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha.”

When asked about the Doogie Howser reboot, Harris said he only knows what we know but is excited:

I’m just following all of the news that’s being released like everyone else is, so I was excited to hear about it.I don’t know other than what’s been reported, but I do know that it’s to be on Disney+, which is a super great channel. Anything that can promote Imagineers and Disney theme parks I’m all about, because I love that stuff.

I love the Hawaiian vibe, it’s a great idea, so it has all the aspects of making it a success, and I wish them nothing but the best.”

What do you think? Are you fan of the original Doogie Howser M.D.? Will you check out the reboot?
 


