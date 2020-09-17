Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season Three Renewal from CW Ahead of Season Two Debut

Just in time for Halloween! The CW just announced they’ve renewed Two Sentence Horror Stories for a third season ahead of season two’s debut, Deadline reports.

The anthology drama delves into fears common to humanity and how they manifest in the modern, ever-connected age. Season one starred Nicole Kang, Jim Parrack, Aleyse Shannon, Greta Quispe, Wai Ching Ho, and Kate Jennings.

Season two of Two Sentence Horror Stories is slated to premiere on The CW in 2021. A season three premiere date has not yet been announced.

What do you think? Have you seen Two Sentence Horror Stories? Will you watch season two?