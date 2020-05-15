The CW plans to help you through the hot summer nights with some chilling new drama. Enter the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show. Will the first season catch fire in the Nielsen ratings, or leave viewers cold? Will Two Sentence Horror Stories be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. Status update below.

A CW horror anthology drama from Vera Miao, Two Sentence Horror Stories was inspired by the viral fan fiction format. Season one stars Nicole Kang, Jim Parrack, Aleyse Shannon, Greta Quispe, Wai Ching Ho, and Kate Jennings. The drama delves into fears common to humanity and how they manifest in the modern, ever-connected age.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

5/15/20 update: Two Sentence Stories has been renewed for a second season.