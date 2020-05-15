Menu

The CW plans to help you through the hot summer nights with some chilling new drama. Enter the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show. Will the first season catch fire in the Nielsen ratings, or leave viewers cold? Will Two Sentence Horror Stories be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. Status update below.

A CW horror anthology drama from Vera Miao, Two Sentence Horror Stories was inspired by the viral fan fiction format. Season one stars Nicole Kang, Jim Parrack, Aleyse Shannon, Greta Quispe, Wai Ching Ho, and Kate Jennings. The drama delves into fears common to humanity and how they manifest in the modern, ever-connected age.

What do you think? Do you like the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

5/15/20 update: Two Sentence Stories has been renewed for a second season.



I watch 2 sentence horror stories on Netflix. Never heard of it on the CW. I sure hope either CW renews it or Netflix does.

October 22, 2019 11:46 pm
DEFINITELY need to be another season!

October 9, 2019 3:42 am
