How much scary can you find in two sentences? Has the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Two Sentence Horror Stories, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Two Sentence Horror Stories was inspired by the viral fan fiction format of the same name. The drama delves into fears common to humanity and how they manifest in the modern, ever-connected age. Season two actors include Bzhaun Rhoden, Doralynn Mui, Keeya King, Rob Labelle, Hunter Dillon, MJ Kokolis, Roy Campsall, James Goldman, Janet Kidder, David Lewis, Elise Shak, Eliza Faria, Edwin Perez, Ella Dixon, Micah Solis, Robyn Daye Edwards, Ethan Hippel, Jhomar Suyom, Sunita Prasad, Tyler Johnston, Leanne Lapp, Andrew Job, Stephanie Cho, Josh Epstein, Lou Ticzon, Emily Tennant, David Lennon, Jasmine Vega, Carolyn Fe, Andrew Airlie, Gordon Comier, Sarah Cantuba, Sabryn Rock, Marci T. House, Dunan Ollerenshaw, Don Mike, Matty Finochio, Oliver Hua, Albert Nicholas, Robert Shoofey, Gabriela Zimmerman, and Grace Chin. Stories in season two include a psychology student suspecting his grieving sister is possessed, a young executive realizes he’s being stalked by his doppelganger, and a mysterious janitor offers a bullied teen a way to take care of his tormenters once and for all.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Two Sentence Horror Stories averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 482,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 23% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership. Find out how Two Sentence Horror Stories stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Two Sentence Horror Stories has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel or renew Two Sentence Horror Stories for a third year. The smallest network issued a third season renewal ahead of the start of season two. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Two Sentence Horror Stories cancellation or renewal news.



