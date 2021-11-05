Superman & Lois, Dynasty, Charmed, Naomi: CW Announces Mid-Season 2021-22 Premiere Dates

The smallest network is making plans for mid-season 2021-22 and has announced a slew of series debuts, season premieres, and mid-season return dates. Shows coming to The CW in the coming months include All American: Homecoming (series debut, February 21st), Charmed (season four, March 11th), Dynasty (season five, December 20th), Kung Fu (season two, March 9th), Naomi (series debut, January 11th), Superman & Lois (season two, January 11th), and Two Sentence Horror Stories (season three, January 16th).

Here’s additional information about the schedules for these shows and others that are currently airing.

THE CW NETWORK SETS ITS MIDSEASON SCHEDULE

“Dynasty” Returns for a New Season of High Drama with Back-to-Back Episodes on Monday, December 20, 2021

“Superman & Lois” Takes Flight for Season Two While a New Hero is Born on “Naomi” on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

“Two Sentence Horror Stories” Scares Up Its New Season on Sunday, January 16, 2022

The Highly Anticipated New Series “All American: Homecoming” Premieres Monday, February 21, 2022

The CW’s Hit Series “Kung Fu” Returns for Season Two on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

“Charmed” Sets Its Spellbinding Season Four Return on Friday, March 11, 2022

Following Their Fall Events, “The Flash” and “Riverdale” Return on New Nights in March

The CW Kicks Off 2022 and Award Season with “The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards” Live on January 9

November 5, 2021 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network will begin rolling out its new midseason schedule with series debuts and season premieres throughout the winter and into the spring, including the new dramas NAOMI and ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING, and the return of The CW’s hit series SUPERMAN & LOIS and KUNG FU.

Midseason comes early with all of the devilishly delicious drama wrapped in a holiday bow as DYNASTY returns for its new season on Monday, December 20 with back-to-back original episodes (8:00-9:00pm and 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW will kick off the New Year in style by honoring the finest in both cinematic and televised/streaming achievement at THE 27th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS airing LIVE on January 9, 2022 (7:00-10:00pm ET/PT – check local listings) from The Fairmont Hotel in Century City, Calif, and simulcast for the first time ever on TBS.

The Kent family returns for their second season on SUPERMAN & LOIS on Tuesdays starting January 11, 2022 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the premiere of The CW’s newest superhero series, NAOMI (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). From Oscar(R) nominee/Emmy(R) winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”), and starring Kaci Walfall (“Army Wives,” “Power,” “The Lion King” on Broadway) in the title role, NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, “Kevin Can Wait”). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, “7th Heaven,” “The Loudest Voice”) and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, “The Fix”). After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, “Filthy Rich”), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, “Orange Is the New Black”), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig, “The System”); Annabelle’s longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme, “Deliver Us From Evil”); proud “townie” Anthony (Will Meyers, “Bad Education”); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno). As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. Based on the characters from DC, NAOMI is written and executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, and executive produced by Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (“Echo Park,” “Queen Sugar”) directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode. The series is from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES debuts its season three with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, January 16 (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT and 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT) following The CW’s reimagining of the beloved competition series LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The hit series ALL AMERICAN returns with original episodes on Monday, February 21 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by series premiere of the next chapter in the “All American” saga, ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). From the executive producers of ALL AMERICAN, ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING is a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life. The series follows Simone (Geffri Maya, “All American”), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith, “Legacies”), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. After Simone’s aunt Amara Patterson (Kelly Jenrette, “Manhunt”), a journalism teacher and activist, exposes a scandal that threatens to derail the school’s beloved baseball program, new coach Marcus Turner (Cory Hardrict, “The Outpost”) is determined to bring a championship back to Bringston the honest way – with Damon’s help. Damon will adjust to his new normal with fellow baseball player and childhood friend JR (Sylvester Powell, “Five Points”) by his side. Meanwhile, as Simone struggles to find her footing, she will get a little guidance from Thea (Camille Hyde, “Katy Keene”), the super-competitive queen bee of the Bringston tennis team, and Keisha (Netta Walker, “Come as You Are”), the school’s unofficial mayor, who will help Simone learn how to live her best life. As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon will also navigate the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU. ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING is written and executive produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Robbie Rogers. Michael Schultz (“All American,” “Black Lightning”) directed the pilot episode. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Following their epic five-episode events this fall, both RIVERDALE and THE FLASH will return in March on brand new nights. RIVERDALE will make the move to Sundays, starting on March 6 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), while THE FLASH will race over to Wednesdays, returning on March 9 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the second season premiere of The CW’s action-packed hit series KUNG FU (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

On Friday, March 11, CHARMED (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) will continue to conjure up its beguiling magic with its season four debut followed by the return of original episodes of DYNASTY (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The following is The CW’s midseason schedule, including series debuts, season premieres, and midseason return dates:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2021

8:00-9:00pm DYNASTY (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022

8:00-9:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm NANCY DREW (Midseason Return)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8, 2022

8:00-8:30pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:00-9:30pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9, 2022

7:00-10:00pm THE 27th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022

8:00-9:00pm SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm NAOMI (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2022

8:00-9:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm BATWOMAN (Midseason Return)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022

8:00-9:00pm LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Season 3 Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)

MONDAY, JANUARY 17, 2022

8:00-9:00pm NAOMI (Series Premiere Encore)

9:00-10:00pm 4400 (Midseason Return)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27, 2022

8:00-9:00pm WALKER (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Midseason Return)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2022

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 6, 2022

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Midseason Return on Its New Night)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9, 2022

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Midseason Return on Its New Night)

9:00-10:00pm KUNG FU (Season 2 Premiere)

FRIDAY, MARCH 11, 2022

8:00-9:00pm CHARMED (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Return with Original Episodes)