The Flash, Riverdale, Charmed, Walker: The CW Announces 2021 Premiere Dates

The CW is gearing up to launch what would traditionally be its fall schedule. Thanks to the ongoing pandemic, the network’s regular programming has been delayed several months, until early 2021. New seasons will begin airing on January 8th and it’s unknown how the late start and production delays will influence episode orders.

The new and returning TV shows are: All American (season three, Jan. 18th), Batwoman (season two, Jan. 17th), Black Lightning (season four, Feb. 8th), Charmed (season three, Jan. 24th), The Flash (season seven, Feb. 23rd), Legacies (season three, Jan. 21st), Nancy Drew (season two, Jan. 20th), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season seven, Jan. 8th), Riverdale (season five, Jan. 30th), Superman & Lois (series premiere, Feb. 23rd), Trickster (network series premiere, Jan. 12th), Two Sentence Horror Stories (season two, Jan. 12th), Walker (series premiere, Jan. 21st), and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (season 17, Jan. 8th).

Here’s The CW’s announcement, which includes additional information:

THE CW NETWORK SETS PREMIERE DATES FOR NEW SEASON

Opening Weekend for The CW’s New Season Features Fun Favorites “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Move to Fridays on January 8 and The Inaugural “Critics Choice Super Awards” on Sunday, January 10

Newly Acquired Supernatural Drama “Trickster” Makes Its U.S. Debut Following Second Season Premiere of “Two Sentence Horror Stories” on Tuesday, January 12

Javicia Leslie Dons the Bat Cowl Protecting the Streets of Gotham in the New Season of “Batwoman” on Sunday, January 17

Critically Acclaimed Drama “All American” Returns Monday, January 18

Archie & The Gang and The Drew Crew from Horseshoe Bay Are Back-to-Back With The Fifth Season of “Riverdale” Followed By The Second Season of “Nancy Drew” Premiering on January 20

Jared Padalecki Returns To The CW on Thursdays in “Walker” Followed by the Season Premiere of “Legacies” January 21

The Power of Three Returns for the Season Three Premiere of “Charmed” on Sunday, January 24

The Strength of Family Bonds Remain on Full Display on Mondays When “Black Lightning” Joins “All American” on February 8

The CW’s Super Tuesday Begins February 23 with “Superman & Lois” Paired With “The Flash”

October 29, 2020 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network has revealed premiere dates for its new season primetime schedule beginning in January 2021, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The CW Network.

The CW’s new season kicks off right after the New Year as new episodes of fun, funny family favorites WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (8:00-8:30pm and 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT) and PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) move to Friday nights starting January 8, 2021. The CW’s new season opening weekend continues on Sunday, January 10, 2021 with the debut of the inaugural CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS (8:00pm-10pm ET/PT) celebrating excellence in Superhero/Comic Book/Video Game, Science Fiction-Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation genres of Film and Television/Streaming.

Tuesday, January 12 sees the return of fan favorite horror anthology series TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES to The CW for its second season with back to back original episodes (8:00-8:30pm and 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the U.S. premiere of the acclaimed Canadian supernatural drama TRICKSTER (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Based on the best-selling novel “Son of a Trickster” by Eden Robinson and created by award-winning filmmaker Michelle Latimer (“RISE,” “Nuuca”) and Tony Elliott (“Orphan Black”), TRICKSTER stars newcomer Joel Oulette as Jared, an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water, but when he starts seeing strange things – talking ravens, doppelgängers, skin monsters – his already chaotic life is turned upside down. Additional cast includes Crystle Lightning (“Outlander”), Kalani Queypo (“Jamestown”), Anna Lambe (“The Grizzlies”), Joel Thomas Hynes (“Little Dog”), Craig Lauzon (“Royal Canadian Air Farce”), Gail Maurice (“Cardinal”) and Georgina Lightning (“Blackstone”). Executive produced by Streel Films’ Michelle Latimer, Tony Elliott, and Sienna Films’ Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny, TRICKSTER is a CBC original series, produced by Sienna Films (“Cardinal”). Latimer also directed all six episodes. Sienna Films is a Sphere Media company. Abacus Media Rights handles international sales.

Javicia Leslie (“God Friended Me”) is ready to don the cowl as Ryan Wilder and become Gotham’s new defender in BATWOMAN which returns Sunday, January 17 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). A brand new season of CHARMED will begin Sunday, January 24 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Critically acclaimed ALL AMERICAN returns for its third season Monday, January 18 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). Starting February 8, Mondays power up with BLACK LIGHTNING (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of ALL AMERICAN.

Wednesdays are red hot this January with the return of RIVERDALE for its fifth season starting on January 20 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the sophomore season of NANCY DREW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Jared Padalecki is back on The CW’s Thursday nights with the series debut of WALKER on January 21 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an all new season inside the halls of the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted in the premiere of LEGACIES (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW sets up a super Tuesday in 2021 as the world’s first superhero and the world’s most intrepid reporter balance saving the world and raising their family in The CW’s all-new series SUPERMAN & LOIS, premiering Tuesday, February 23 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), paired with the return of the Scarlet Speedster in the network’s most watched series THE FLASH (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The following are the premiere dates for The CW’s new season starting in January 2021. All times ET/PT:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Cycle 9 Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 10

8:00-10:00PM CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS (Two-Hour Special Event)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM TRICKSTER (U.S. Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM TBD

MONDAY, JANUARY 18

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM TBD

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

8:00-9:00PM RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM CHARMED (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Series Premiere)