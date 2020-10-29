Supernatural: Season 15; Misha Collins on Saying Goodbye to CW Series

How does Supernatural end for Castiel? Recently, star Misha Collins spoke with Variety about the final episodes of the CW TV show.

Collins plays the angel Castiel on the long-running drama series, which is currently in its 15th and final season. The cast also includes Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Rob Benedict, and Alexander Calvert.

Supernatural only has a few episodes left before the series finale, so what can fans expect from the end of the The CW series? Collins says it’s all about sacrifice:

It’s always been about this dynamic interplay between fighting the forces of the universe and fighting for the last remaining threads of a tattered family. Ultimately as we get closer to the end of the season it’s not about compromise, it’s about sacrifice — it’s about characters making huge sacrifices for one another.”

Collins then revealed the final day of shooting had a somber mood:

This was a very, all-around, super somber night. Everyone [was] being honestly strangely respectful of the process of acting but also really connected and emotional, and it felt like a night of grieving. It was really intense. Cass’ final moments are really him taking the reins and making really hard choices, but definitely of his own free will.”

So will fans be satisfied with the finale? Collins says the last episode is very “poignant”:

I’m happy about how the show lands in that respect, and I’m happy about how Cass lands in that respect. I’m really happy about the socio-political message that Castiel sends with his final words in the show. I think it’s really poignant and important and super relevant to our current social moment.”

What do you think? Are you a big fan of Supernatural? Are you excited for the finale?