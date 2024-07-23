American Rust: Cancelled Again, No Season Three for Jeff Daniels Drama on Prime Video

American Rust has been canceled for a second time. There will not be a third season of the drama after Amazon Freevee saved it from cancellation from Showtime, but season two aired on Prime Video on March 28.

Starring Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, and Rob Yang, the series follows what happens when a man (Daniels) has his morals tested when the son of the woman he loves is accused of murder. The story is inspired by a novel by Phillipp Meyers.

Trib Live, located in the city of Pittsburgh where the series’ second season was filmed revealed the following about the series’ cancellation:

“The cancellation of “American Rust” is a shame, not just because of the jobs it provided local film crews, but because the series had so much promise. Season two moved at a faster pace with several surprising plot turns, including a cliffhanger ending that left the future for several series regulars uncertain.”

