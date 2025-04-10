The Last of Us: Season Three Renewal; HBO Orders Another Year Ahead of Second Season Premiere

The Last of Us returns to HBO on Sunday night, and viewers do not have to worry about the series’ future. HBO has renewed it for a third season ahead of its premiere.

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, and Jeffrey Wright star in the series inspired by the PlayStation video game series of the same name set in a world 20 years after a virus killed off most of the world’s population or turned them into zombies.

Season two is set five years after the events of season one and will consist of seven episodes. Neil Druckmann, series co-creator, said the following about the show’s renewal in a statement released by HBO:

“To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me, and I am grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic and overwhelming support. Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Mazin, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions. On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, our cast, and crew, thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity. We’re thrilled to bring you more of THE LAST OF US!”

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, also spoke about the renewal. She said, “It can’t be overemphasized how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of THE LAST OF US is. Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the entire executive producer team, cast and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up and we’re thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this HBO series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a third season?