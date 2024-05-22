Industry: Season Three Premiere Date Set; Kit Harrington and Others Join HBO Cast

Industry has its return date set. HBO has announced an August premiere date for season three of the drama with the release of first-look images. HBO renewed the series in October 2022.

The addition of Kit Harington (above), Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Andrew Cavill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button to the cast was also announced. Eight episodes have been produced for season three.

Starring Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, and Irfan Shamji, the drama follows as young graduates compete for jobs at a prestigious London investment bank.

HBO revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“The eight-episode third season of the critically acclaimed HBO Original drama series INDUSTRY, from creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, debuts SUNDAY, AUGUST 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Logline: INDUSTRY gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office. In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).”

More photos from season three of Industry are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season three this summer?