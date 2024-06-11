Denise Richards and the Wild Things: E! Orders Comedic Docuseries for 2025

Denise Richards is returning to reality television. E! has ordered Denise Richards and the Wild Things for 2025. The new comedic docuseries will feature her and her family.

E! revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“E! has greenlit “Denise Richards and the Wild Things” (wt), a half-hour comedic docuseries starring and executive produced by Denise Richards. The series will premiere in 2025. “My family and I are thrilled to return home to E! Sami and Lola were just 3 and 4 years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle,” Richards said. “Alex Baskin and I met when I joined ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and I loved doing that show. This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.” “Denise Richards is a pop culture force and no stranger to capturing the public’s attention,” said Rachel Smith, EVP, Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentary, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “With her return to E!, we look forward to Denise and her family sharing their beautifully chaotic world with our audience, who will appreciate their candor and relatability as much as we do.” The first time Richards opened up her family life for a reality series more than 15 years ago she was navigating a notoriously difficult marriage, intense scrutiny and tabloid attention all while raising two young girls. This time around, life is more complicated and unpredictable. Richards and her family, which include daughters Sami, Lola and Eloise, and husband Aaron, test each other’s boundaries and show us what their famous, loving and controversial life is like. “Denise Richards and the Wild Things” is executive produced by Alex Baskin, Joe Kingsley and Jeff Festa for 32 Flavors, Denise Richards for Smoke and Mirrors Entertainment, and Adam Griffin. Richards is repped by Vault Entertainment, Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson + Christopher and Jill Fritzo Public Relations. Richards is additionally represented by Gersh in unscripted.”

The premiere date for this new reality series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives on E! next year?