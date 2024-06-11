The Decameron: Netflix Reveals Teaser and Premiere Date for 14th Century Comedy Series

The Decameron is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the 14th-century comedy series with the release of a trailer. The eight-episode series, ordered in August 2022, arrives in July.

Created by Kathleen Jordan, the series stars Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, Lou Gala, Karan Gill, Tony Hale, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Zosia Mamet, Douggie McMeekin, Jessica Plummer, and Tanya Reynolds.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming series:

“You are cordially invited to a wine-soaked sex romp set in the Italian countryside. The Decameron is a soapy dark comedy that examines the all-too-timely theme of class struggles in the season of a pandemic. In the year 1348, the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence, and a handful of nobles retreat with their servants to a grand villa to wait out the plague with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, a scramble for survival ensues, brought to life by a cast of characters both cunning and outrageous. Created by Kathleen Jordan, who was very loosely inspired by the 14-century story collection The Decameron, the eight-episode series is through Jenji Kohan’s Tilted Productions. Kohan serves as an executive producer, alongside Jordan, director Michael Uppendahl, and Tilted’s Blake McCormick and Tara Herrmann.”

The trailer for The Decameron is a bit steamy, so view it here. The series arrives on July 25th.

