The Morning Show: Season Four of Apple TV+ Series Won’t Feature Julianna Margulies

The Morning Show will be without one of its stars for its fourth season. Julianna Margulies will not be returning to the series, per Deadline.

The series, which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie, follows the staff of a morning news program.

Marguiles played Laura Jackson, a seasoned reporter who fell hard for Bradley (Witherspoon), but their relationship had some issues. The actress joined The Morning Show during season two. It is not known how her exit will be explained in the Apple TV+ series.

Deadline reported last week that Marion Cotillard will join the cast as “Celine Dumont,” a savvy operator from a storied European family.

The premiere date for season four of The Morning Show will be announced later.

