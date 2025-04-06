Almost Paradise: Cancelled on Amazon But EP Hoping for Season Three Renewal Elsewhere

Almost Paradise aired its second season on Amazon Freevee, but Prime Video did not pick up the series for a third season when that free streaming service ended late last year. This means the series has been canceled.

However, executive producer Dean Devlin has not given up on the series. According to TV Insider, he said the following:

“We’re looking for a new home. I’ve never had a show that was this successful and yet couldn’t stay at the same place more than one season. But it might be my most beloved show. It’s really interesting. And the people who love it, they’re not from any one demographic group. I mean, I’ve had professors at Ivy League schools writing me about the show, and I’ve got guys who work on the loading dock writing me about the show. It appeals to kind of everyone. So as you can tell from Leverage: Redemption, I don’t give up. So at some point, Almost Paradise will be back. I just don’t know when.”

Christian Kane stars in the crime drama, which follows a former DEA agent after he is forced into retirement and moves to an island to live an easy life running a hotel gift shop. Still, he doesn’t realize that the island is a hotbed of criminal activity where his former skills can be useful.

What do you think? Did you watch Almost Paradise? Were you hoping for a third season?