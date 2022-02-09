Almost Paradise: Season Two; Christian Kane TV Series Renewed by IMDb TV

It looks like Christian Kane is heading back to the Philippines. The Almost Paradise TV series has been renewed for a second season by IMDb TV, the streaming outlet that also releases Leverage: Redemption. Both series star Kane and are produced by Electric Entertainment.

A crime drama, Almost Paradise revolves around a former DEA agent, Alex Walker (Kane), who’s been forced into retirement. He moves to the Filipino island of Cebu and purchases a hotel gift shop, planning to live a tranquil and less stressful life. Unfortunately, the island’s luxury resorts attract rich, powerful, and sometimes criminal elite from around the world, often on a collision course with Alex. The first season’s cast also includes Samantha Richelle, Arthur Acuña, Nonie Buencamino, and Ces Quesada.

The first season aired on WGN America in 2020 and the cable channel opted not to order a second season. Executive producer Dean Devlin teased plans for another season and that there were hopes to bring the show to another outlet.

Here’s the second season announcement from IMDb TV:

IMDb TV picks up Season Two of Drama Series “Almost Paradise” from Electric Entertainment

Season One currently available on the free streaming service

CULVER CITY, California – February 8, 2022 – IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, announced today the Season Two pickup of the action series Almost Paradise, created by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen, who will also serve as co-showrunners. The drama follows Alex Walker (Christian Kane, Leverage: Redemption), a former U.S. DEA agent who, after his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension, is forced into early retirement and relocates to a small tropical island in the Philippines. Currently, Season One of Almost Paradise is exclusively available to stream on-demand on IMDb TV in the U.S.

Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, Walker now runs the gift shop in the island’s luxury resort hotel. While he manages to transition from top DEA agent to laid-back islander, the luxury resort has attracted the rich, powerful – and sometimes criminal – elite from around the world, often on a collision course with Alex. Despite his best efforts to begin a tranquil new life, he’s pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations, either through his friends in the local police, Kai Mendoza (Samantha Richelle, Syd) and Ernesto Alamares (Arthur Acuña, The Bourne Legacy), or running into people from his old life. And the problem is, he likes it.

Almost Paradise is executive produced by Dean Devlin, Gary Rosen, Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson.

