Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

For Life, Rebel: ABC Series Staying Cancelled, No New Seasons on IMDb TV

by Regina Avalos,

Rebel TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC/Raymond Liu)

IMDb TV is not saving For Life or Rebel from the cancellation pool. After airing episodes from both shows on the streaming service, the decision was made to not renew either series for new seasons, per Deadline.

For Life aired for two seasons, and Rebel was cancelled by ABC just five episodes into its first season. The network aired the remaining episodes of the latter show.

For Life is based on the life of Isaac Wright Jr., and Rebel was loosely based on the life of Erin Brockovich. Fans of both shows were hoping for the dramas to be picked up by IMDb TV, but that will not happen.

From Krista Vernoff, the creator of Rebel:

 

What do you think? Were you hoping for new episodes of For Life and Rebel on IMDb TV?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

6 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
E Ortega

BIG MISTAKE as BOTH shows were excellent shows. OH WAIT thats right I’m a senior citizen so my opinion doesn’t matter because I’m not in you 19-49 year old demographics. It’s REDICULOUS canceling such good shows.

0
0
Reply
Pam

C’mon SOMEONE step up to the plate and renew For Life! I really enjoyed the show and want to watch Season 3…….

0
0
Reply
Karen

So sad for Rebel. They seem to keep crappy shows and reality shows (which aren’t really reality) over a great show, interesting show, like Rebel. Really unhappy that it won’t be picked up. I was so hopeful!

0
0
Reply
Angel

So angry Rebel isn’t coming back

0
0
Reply
Susan

Sad
I love them both

0
0
Reply
E. Park

My husband loved For Life. Hope they reconsider bringing it back.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
6
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x