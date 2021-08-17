For Life, Rebel: ABC Series Staying Cancelled, No New Seasons on IMDb TV

IMDb TV is not saving For Life or Rebel from the cancellation pool. After airing episodes from both shows on the streaming service, the decision was made to not renew either series for new seasons, per Deadline.
For Life aired for two seasons, and Rebel was cancelled by ABC just five episodes into its first season. The network aired the remaining episodes of the latter show.
For Life is based on the life of Isaac Wright Jr., and Rebel was loosely based on the life of Erin Brockovich. Fans of both shows were hoping for the dramas to be picked up by IMDb TV, but that will not happen.
From Krista Vernoff, the creator of Rebel:
THANK YOU to the fans behind the #SaveRebel campaign. Your passion was incredible. We have learned there won't be a Season 2, but we truly hope Rebel & the extraordinary @ErinBrockovich will continue to inspire you to fight the good fight in your communities and in your lives.
— Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) August 16, 2021
What do you think? Were you hoping for new episodes of For Life and Rebel on IMDb TV?
BIG MISTAKE as BOTH shows were excellent shows. OH WAIT thats right I’m a senior citizen so my opinion doesn’t matter because I’m not in you 19-49 year old demographics. It’s REDICULOUS canceling such good shows.
C’mon SOMEONE step up to the plate and renew For Life! I really enjoyed the show and want to watch Season 3…….
So sad for Rebel. They seem to keep crappy shows and reality shows (which aren’t really reality) over a great show, interesting show, like Rebel. Really unhappy that it won’t be picked up. I was so hopeful!
So angry Rebel isn’t coming back
Sad
I love them both
My husband loved For Life. Hope they reconsider bringing it back.