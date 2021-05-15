Network: ABC

Episodes: 22 (hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: February 11, 2020 — February 24, 2021

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver, Felonious Munk, and 50 Cent.

A legal and family drama series, the For Life TV show is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Junior. The series follows the tale of Aaron Wallace (Pinnock), an incarcerated man who becomes a licensed lawyer while still in prison.

Wright litigates cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit.

Wright’s quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to reclaim the life that was stolen from him and to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife, Marie (Bryant), and his daughter, Jasmine (Harris).

Through the window of Wright’s ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Varma), the series also examines the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

Episode #22 — Andy Josiah

Aaron and his legal team face their toughest trial yet as they prosecute the police officer responsible for the killing of an innocent, unarmed Black man.

First aired: February 24, 2021.

