For Life: Season Two Poster and Trailer Released by ABC

ABC has released a trailer and a poster ahead of next month’s second season premiere of For Life. Based on the life of Isaac Wright Jr., the drama stars Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver, Felonious Munk, and 50 Cent.

The series follows Aaron Wallace (Pinnock) a man who gets his license to practice law while he is in prison, serving time for a crime he did not commit. He uses his license to help other inmates with their cases while he fights to gain his own freedom from a life sentence.

Season two of For Life will premiere on November 18th on ABC. Check out the trailer and poster below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this series? Are you a fan of For Life on ABC?