For Life: Season Two Ratings

The For Life TV show was a mid-season replacement and ended up as one of ABC’s lowest-rated scripted series for the 2019-20 season. It was renewed for a second season anyway, likely with the expectation that the audience would grow in year two. How will the drama perform this time around? Will For Life be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

The For Life TV show is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr. and stars Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, and Timothy Busfield. The series follows the tale of Aaron Wallace (Pinnock), an incarcerated man who becomes a licensed lawyer while still in prison. Aaron litigates cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. In season two, Aaron continues his battle against the political machine that once put him away undeservedly while trying to rebuild his life on the outside. He has the continued help from the people who supported him — his family, wily one-time public defender Henry Roswell (Busfield), and his former prison warden, Safiya Masry (Varma).

For comparisons: Season one of For Life on ABC averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.45 million viewers.

