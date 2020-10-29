American Housewife: Season Five Ratings

During the 2019-20 season, American Housewife was the lowest-rated ABC comedy to be renewed. Meanwhile, higher-rated sitcoms like Schooled, Bless This Mess, and Single Parents were all cancelled. Is American Housewife nearing the end of its run? Will this family comedy be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

American Housewife stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg, and Ali Wong. The sitcom centers on Katie Otto (Mixon), a confident and unconventional mother from the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut. Katie wants to “keep it real” stand apart from her community’s “perfect” parents and their entitled children. Katie’s logic-driven husband, Greg (Bader), supports her efforts as best he can. Together, they try to make sure that their three kids — headstrong Taylor (Donnelly), snarky Oliver (DiMaggio), and obsessive-compulsive Anna-Kat (Eisenberg) — understand their family’s old-fashioned values, so they don’t end up carbon copies of their neighbors.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of American Housewife on ABC averaged a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.24 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

