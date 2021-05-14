American Housewife: ABC Sitcom Cancelled, No Season Six

Katie won’t be keeping her family on their toes for a sixth season. ABC has cancelled the American Housewife TV show so it won’t be back for the 2021-22 television season.

A family comedy, American Housewife stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg, and Ali Wong. The sitcom centers on Katie Otto (Mixon), a confident and unconventional mother from the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut. Katie wants to “keep it real” stand apart from her community’s “perfect” parents and their entitled children. Katie’s logic-driven husband, Greg (Bader), supports her efforts as best he can. Together, they try to make sure that their three kids — headstrong Taylor (Donnelly), snarky Oliver (DiMaggio), and obsessive-compulsive Anna-Kat (Eisenberg) — understand their family’s old-fashioned values, so they don’t end up carbon copies of their neighbors.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the fifth season of American Housewife averaged a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.95 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season four, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership.

The defacto series finale aired on March 31st. The comedy aired for 103 episodes.

