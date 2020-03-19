Menu

American Housewife: Season Four Viewer Votes

Published:

American Housewife TV show on ABC: season 4 viewer votes (cancel or renew?)
Are you watching the fourth season of the American Housewife TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Housewife is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of American Housewife here.

An ABC single-camera family comedy, American Housewife stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes, and Ali Wong. The sitcom centers on Katie Otto (Mixon), a confident and unconventional mother from the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut. Katie wants to “keep it real” stand apart from her community’s “perfect” parents and their entitled children. Katie’s logic-driven husband, Greg (Bader), supports her efforts as best he can. Together, they try to make sure that their three kids — Taylor (Donnelly), Oliver (DiMaggio), and Anna-Kat (Butters) — understand their family’s old-fashioned values, so they don’t end up carbon copies of their neighbors.

What do you think? Which season four episodes of the American Housewife TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that American Housewife on ABC should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Ian Lahrs Hurst
Ian Lahrs Hurst

My fav sitcom. Love it.

February 28, 2020 7:08 pm
lisa cooke
lisa cooke

Love this show!!

February 28, 2020 10:21 am
clowney
clowney

Love the show! The family is hilarious as well as the show dealing with serious current issues.I never miss an episode and hope they keep it on for a long time.

February 20, 2020 5:54 am
Jen
Jen

I have to say that this season of American Housewife is amazing! I think episode 13 showed how much growth these characters gone through. I know lots of people think “agendas” are being thrown in but I am most impressed with Oliver this season. His reasons for “helping” may have been right in line with old Oliver, but he seems to genuinely care now and that is a huge step in an amazing direction for him. Thank you for including teen mental health and real issues in a show that is meant to be a comedy. It is really refreshing… Read more »

February 1, 2020 2:10 pm
Maeve
Maeve

I love this show. My husband & I look forward to it every week. It is the only show we agree on. I’m so glad Katy Mixon got her own show after Mike & Molly (which I loved). Katy Mixon & Diedrich Bader are hysterically funny parents. The kids are great. I don’t want the kids to grow up because I don’t want this show to end.

November 30, 2019 11:17 pm
Brooke Oscarson
Brooke Oscarson

I love this show so much!! And we can watch it as a family. I really hope its around longer.

November 3, 2019 1:33 am
Duncan Prescott
Duncan Prescott

I love this show, but I want to see more of Logan Pepper and Peyton Meyer as they and Oliver have incredible potential. Otherwise the show is great. Franklin and Anna-Kat look to be huge as the series continues.

October 5, 2019 6:48 pm
Donna Ansaldo
Donna Ansaldo

Love the show American Housewife sure hope they don’t ruin it n take it off love Kate Mixon she’s a great down to earth actress was so mad when they cancelled Mike n Molly n left me only able to see reruns. But I love that show too so I’ll have to be happy I’m able to watch at least the reruns of Mike n Molly Please don’t do same to American Housewife I’d be so disappointed

September 29, 2019 4:55 pm
Rose
Rose

I don’t watch this… Really can’t stomach the mother on here.

September 29, 2019 11:14 am
S R B
S R B

American Housewife is great! I love how the season opener focused on the changes the Ottos are going through. Looking forward for a great season!

September 28, 2019 7:59 pm
