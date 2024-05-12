Menu

Constellation: Apple TV+ Series Cancelled; No Season Two for Sci-Fi Thriller

by Regina Avalos,

Constellation will not return for a second season. According to Deadline, Apple TV+ has decided to cancel the sci-fi thriller, created and written by Peter Harness, after one season.

Starring Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks, James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, and Barbara Sukowa, the series follows an astronaut who returns home to find not everything is as she left it when she went into space.

Season one of the series premiered in February, and the finale aired on March 27.

What do you think? Did you watch Constellation on Apple TV+? Were you hoping for a second season?


