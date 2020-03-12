Suspicion: Apple TV+ Orders Uma Thurman Thriller Series

Uma Thurman is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered a new thriller, titled Suspicion, starring the actress. A premiere date was not revealed for this series.

“Suspicion is a high-paced thriller about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman, played by Uma Thurman. Twenty-one-year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

In addition to Thurman, the new series will star Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge).

Rob Williams will serve as showrunner. The series is directed by Golden Globe winner Chris Long and produced by Darin McLeod.

Williams and Long will also serve as executive producers on the project, along with Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group, Anna Winger (Deutschland 83, Deutschland 86) and Liat Benasuly (Fauda).

Suspicion is based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag” from Keshet Broadcasting, created by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman.”