Get ready to head to Texas, y’all! The guys from Queer Eye are taking themselves to Texas for their sixth season. Netflix has renewed the series for a new season, per Deadline.

Season five of Queer Eye will premiere on Netflix this summer. Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness , Karamo Brown and Tan France filmed season five in Philadelphia.

No details have been released about either season.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the Queer Eye guys head to Texas?