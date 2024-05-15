The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season Two Trailer and Premiere Date Released by Prime Video

Get ready for more from The Lord of the Rings. Prime Video has announced the premiere date for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season two with the release of a trailer and new poster. The series will return in August.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Sam Hazeldine, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani star in the series, which is inspired by the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien. The fantasy series is set before the events of The Hobbit.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Attendees at Amazon’s inaugural upfront presentation this morning in New York City were transported back to Middle-earth as Prime Video unveiled a first look at the upcoming second season of the hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series’ first season was an unprecedented global success and one of the top original series for Prime Video, viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, and driving more Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any other previous content to date. Prime Video also announced that Season Two will debut globally on Thursday, August 29, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories in multiple languages. Stunning new Season Two key art was also revealed today, featuring the return of Charlie Vickers in the role of Sauron, one of the world’s greatest literary villains, appearing in a new form – one that will aid him in deceiving the denizens of Middle-earth. The debut teaser trailer takes viewers on an action-packed journey back to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age, and shows the ascending evil presence of Sauron as he continues his vengeful quest for complete power. Showcasing the cinematic splendor that the series is known for, and heralding the return of many fan favorite characters, including Galadriel, Elrond, Prince Durin IV, Arondir, and Celebrimbor, this first-look also reveals the much-anticipated creation of more Rings. In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

Below are the trailer and new poster for season two of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

