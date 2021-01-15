The Lord of the Rings: Amazon Releases New Series Synopsis

The Lord of the Rings is coming to Amazon, and the streaming service has now revealed more about the series that will take fans back to Middle Earth. The setting will be very different though. This series takes fans back in time.

Amazon has released a new synopsis for the fantasy series, per The One Ring:

“Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

More details for the new Lord of the Rings series were also revealed. Fans will see at least five seasons of the series with eight to ten episodes planned per season.

A premiere date for the first season has not been set.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the new Lord of the Rings TV Show on Amazon?