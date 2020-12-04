The Lord of the Rings: 20 Cast Members Announced for Amazon Series

The new Lord of the Rings television series, which is currently filming in New Zealand, has added 20 actors to its cast. Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, and Sara Zwangobani are all joining the cast. Some of the actors are local to New Zealand, but the cast is a global effort.

This television series is a prequel to the events in The Lord of the Rings films. Amazon revealed more about the series and the new cast additions in a press release. Check that out below.

Check out photos of the cast additions from a tweet below.

