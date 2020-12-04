Baroness von Sketch Show: Season Five; IFC Adds Bonus Episodes to Final Season

The Baroness von Sketch Show is adding five more episodes to its final season. The additional episodes will air starting in February. The fifth season’s initial eight episodes aired between October 15th and December 3rd.

Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, and Jennifer Whalen star in this comedy series, which shows the craziness of life in a variety of sketch sequences.

IFC revealed more about the episode order in a press release.

“IFC’s critically acclaimed Baroness von Sketch Show has one more surprise for its final season – bonus episodes! The groundbreaking all-female comedy will continue its exploration of the angst and absurdity of modern life, with five episodes of never-before-aired sketches. The Final Season: Bonus Episodes will premiere on IFC Wednesdays beginning February 24, 2021.”

