Baroness Von Sketch Show: Season Five to End the CBC and IFC Comedy Series

Baroness Von Sketch Show is coming to an end. CBC just announced the TV show will premiere its fifth and final season this fall.

The all-female comedy sketch series, which airs on IFC in the United States, is performed and written by Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, and Jennifer Whalen.

The fifth and final season of Baroness Von Sketch Show will launch on CBC in Fall 2020. You can read more info below:

May 21, 2020 – BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW co-creators Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen, today announced that their acclaimed CBC original sketch comedy series will return for its fifth and final season in Fall 2020. The series finale season (8×30) was filmed in Toronto last fall.

The Baronesses shared the following statement regarding their decision:

After five fantastic years, we have decided that Season 5 of Baroness von Sketch Show will be our last. We are so grateful to have been given the opportunity to share our deepest embarrassments, existential angst and daily observations with you, our fans.

We hope you’ll enjoy Season 5 of Baroness von Sketch Show.

Love,

Carolyn, Meredith, Aurora and Jennifer.

“Baroness von Sketch Show broke new ground with their cutting edge sketch comedy, capturing audiences and acclaim in Canada and the U.S.,” said Sally Catto, General Manager of Entertainment, Factual and Sports, CBC. “Season after season, their sketches have continued to be clever and bold, and reflect the perspectives and experiences of women in refreshingly authentic new ways. Jennifer, Carolyn, Aurora and Meredith have changed the landscape of Canadian comedy forever, and we are so very proud of their achievement.”

“We are immensely proud of Baroness von Sketch Show and know that the series will be enjoyed by millions of people for years to come,” said Jamie Brown, Frantic Films, CEO and Baroness Executive Producer. “We were lucky to discover this dream team of fantastic writers and performers whose creativity knew no bounds over five fantastic seasons.”

BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW is currently nominated for five Canadian Screen Awards including Best Sketch Comedy Show & Ensemble Performance, Best Direction and Best Writing. Winners for these categories will be announced virtually on Wednesday, May 27 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The virtual presentation will be live-streamed on the Canadian Academy Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels, as well as at academy.ca.

Canadians looking to revisit Seasons 1-4 of BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW before the premiere of the fifth and final season this fall can watch on the free CBC Gem streaming service.

Fast paced and irreverent, BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW celebrates the absurd, mines the embarrassing and satirizes our daily lives. Shot entirely on location, this single-camera comedy series takes a fresh look at our navel-gazing, contemporary culture. From marriage equality to screen addiction, Airbnbs to ultrasounds, this satirical sketch show captures the banalities and absurdities of modern life.

A CBC original series, BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW is developed and produced by Frantic Films. Drawing on 16 years of comedy experience and multiple collaborations, the award-winning, talented team of Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen are the writers, stars and executive producers. For Frantic Films, Jamie Brown is CEO & Executive Producer. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager of Entertainment, Factual and Sports; Trish Williams is Executive Director, Scripted Content; Michelle Daly is Senior Director, Comedy, Scripted Content; Greig Dymond and Karen Tsang are the Executives in Charge of Production.

The series is also broadcast on IFC in the U.S.”