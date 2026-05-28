Last Seen: Apple TV Unveils Premiere Date and Photos from New Thriller Series

Last Seen is coming soon to Apple TV. The streaming service has announced the premiere date and released the first photos for the thriller adapted from Ryan David Jahn’s book, “The Dispatcher.”

Patrick Brammall, Maxine Peake, Brendan Cowell, Daniel Henshall, Jessica Wren, Zahra Newman, and Chloe Jean Lourdes star in the series, which follows a father determined to find his missing daughter.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Police detective Ian Ridley’s (Brammall) life fell apart 11 years ago when his young daughter, Maggie, disappeared without a trace. Now working as a police dispatcher, the only thing that has kept him going is his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever. When he receives a distress call from a teenage girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost.”

Last Seen arrives on September 9th. More photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Apple TV this fall?