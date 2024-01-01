Murderbot: Alexander Skarsgård to Star in Apple TV+ Series from Chris and Paul Weitz

Murderbot is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the 10-episode series based on the novel The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells. Chris and Paul Weitz are behind the new sci-fi series.

Alexander Skarsgård will star in the series as an android trying to figure out its place in the world. Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced that it will expand its slate of acclaimed, expansive sci-fi series with “Murderbot,” a new 10-episode series hailing from Academy Award-nominated creators and directors Chris and Paul Weitz (“About a Boy,” “Mozart in the Jungle”) that will star Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession,” “Big Little Lies,” “The Northman”) in the lead role. In addition to starring, Skarsgård will serve as executive producer alongside the Weitz brothers. The project hails from Paramount Television Studios and is based on the bestselling and Hugo and Nebula Award-winning novels by Martha Wells. “Murderbot” is an action-packed sci-fi series, based on the award-winning books by Wells, about a self-hacking security android who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable “clients.” Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe. “Murderbot” hails from Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz brothers will write, direct and produce under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces alongside for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells will serve as consulting producer. The series marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ with storyteller Goyer, who serves as showrunner and executive producer on the global hit, Apple Original epic “Foundation,” which recently aired its second season. Apple TV+ is also home to a growing offering of broadly acclaimed, hit sci-fi titles including “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” “Silo,” “For All Mankind,” “Invasion” and more.”

The premiere date for Murderbot will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you going to check out this new Apple TV+ series?