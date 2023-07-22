La Maison: Apple TV+ Orders Drama Series Based on Iconic French Fashion House, to Star Lambert Wilson

La Maison is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the new drama based on the iconic French Fashion House. The show was created by José Caltagirone and Valentine Milville, who will also act as showrunners.

Per Deadline, Lambert Wilson will star in the new drama. The following was revealed about the plot of the Apple TV+ series:

“La Maison will take a behind-the-curtain look at how a family dynasty of an iconic fashion house is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent LeDu (Wilson), leaving his family’s legendary haute couture house hanging by a thread. Perle Foster (Amira Casar), Vincent’s former muse who is still in his shadow, teams up with next-generation, visionary designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) to save and recreate the century-old Maison LEDU, claiming their rightful place in both the LeDu family and the fashion world.”

Additional details and cast will be announced later.

