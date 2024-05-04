Judge Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud, The Bachelorette: ABC Reveals Summer 2024 Schedule

The Alphabet network has plans for this summer. The new and returning unscripted ABC shows are The Bachelorette (season 21 premieres), Celebrity Family Feud (season 10 debuts), Claim to Fame (season three premieres), Judge Steve Harvey (season two resumes), Lucky 13 (series premieres), Press Your Luck (season six debuts), and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (season three premieres).

Here’s ABC’s summer schedule and more information about the upcoming programming:

ABC ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2024 PREMIERE DATES AS THE NETWORK LEADS THE SEASON AS NO. 1 IN ENTERTAINMENT FOR THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL AND GINA RODRIGUEZ SET TO CO-HOST NEW HIGH-STAKES QUIZ SHOW, ‘LUCKY 13’

‘WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE,’ ‘CLAIM TO FAME’ AND ‘PRESS YOUR LUCK’ SCORE SEASON RENEWALS

Now leading the season for the fifth consecutive year as the No. 1 entertainment network in Adults 18-49, ABC heads into summer with an exciting lineup of fan favorites and will add an all-new game show to its portfolio.

As previously announced, the “GOAT” Ken Jennings hosts “Jeopardy! Masters” which wraps up a three-week tournament and will crown its champion WEDNESDAY, MAY 22.

“The Wonderful World of Disney” is set to air “Inside Out” on SUNDAY, JUNE 2, kicking off the return of the network’s Sunday movie offerings.

Jenn Tran will charm audiences when “The Bachelorette” begins MONDAY, JULY 8.

“Celebrity Family Feud” celebrates 100 episodes and its 10th anniversary, beginning TUESDAY, JULY 9. The evening will kick off with the previously announced special “Family Feud: Decades of Laughs,” honoring 50 years of the iconic game show, followed by the season premiere of “Celebrity Family Feud.” Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star when “Judge Steve Harvey” returns the following week on TUESDAY, JULY 16.

Renewed for a new season and celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary, Jimmy Kimmel hosts “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” premiering WEDNESDAY, JULY 10. This iteration will feature a new twist with two celebrity contestants playing together with the hope of winning $1 million for the charity of their choice. Joining the Wednesday lineup is the third season premiere of “Claim to Fame,” with Kevin and Franklin Jonas returning as hosts.

“The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” returns to ABC, live on THURSDAY, JULY 11, and will feature some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. A host will be announced at a later date.

“Press Your Luck” scores a sixth season renewal, which will debut THURSDAY, JULY 18, followed by the brand-new game show, “Lucky 13,” co-hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez. This high-stakes primetime quiz show will test contestants’ knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a cunning twist: Just how well do they know what they know … and, just as importantly, how well do they know what they don’t know? If they can accurately predict how successfully they’ve answered 13 questions, they could take home a $1 million cash jackpot.

SCHEDULE:

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). New shows/specials are in bold. All programming will stream the next day on Hulu.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Jeopardy! Masters” (season finale)

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: Inside Out”

MONDAY, JULY 8

8:00-10:01 p.m. “The Bachelorette” (season premiere)

TUESDAY, JULY 9

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Family Feud: Decades of Laughs” (special)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” (season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Claim to Fame” (season premiere)

THURSDAY, JULY 11

8:00-11:00 p.m. “The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” (only broadcast on ABC)

TUESDAY, JULY 16

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Judge Steve Harvey” (season 2 returns)

THURSDAY, JULY 18

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck” (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Lucky 13” (series premiere)

THE BACHELORETTE

Jenn Tran will make Bachelor franchise history when her journey to love begins on the upcoming 21st season of “The Bachelorette.” After charming audiences with her bubbly personality on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” the 26-year-old fan favorite will begin handing out roses when the series returns this summer.

“The Bachelorette” is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Tim Warner and Peter Gust serve as executive producers.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy(R) Award winner Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win $25,000 for a charity of their choice.

“Celebrity Family Feud” is produced by Fremantle. Myeshia Mizuno is the executive producer.

CLAIM TO FAME

Hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas, “Claim to Fame” challenges relatives of celebrities to live together under one roof and conceal their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form strategic partnerships and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination, winning the coveted $100,000 prize and step out of their famous family member’s shadow by staking their own “Claim to Fame.” Season three will bring the nail-biting competition, drama and more!

“Claim to Fame” is produced by Kinetic Content (“Love Is Blind,” “Married at First Sight”) in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Scott Teti and Heather Crowe serve as executive producers

THE ESPYS

Every year, “The ESPYS” hosts top celebrities from sports and entertainment who come together to commemorate the past year by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments and saluting the leading performers and performances. “The ESPYS” also helps raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. “The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions.

JEOPARDY! MASTERS

“Jeopardy! Masters,” produced by Sony Pictures Television, is the latest iteration of America’s Favorite Quiz Show(R), hosted by the “GOAT” Ken Jennings. Each hourlong episode of the series will showcase the six highest-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants, with two action-packed and high-stakes games. Audiences will follow along as James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Yogesh Raut, Victoria Groce and Amy Schneider go head-to-head for the grand prize and the title of “Jeopardy! Masters” Champion.

“Jeopardy! Masters” is executive produced by Michael Davies.

JUDGE STEVE HARVEY

In the one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series “Judge Steve Harvey,” the judge, jury and star of the series, Steve Harvey, will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – ranging from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

“Judge Steve Harvey” is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer.

LUCKY 13

Co-hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez, “Lucky 13” is a high-stakes primetime game show that’ll have viewers on the edge of their seats while shouting answers at their screens. From the creative who introduced the world to “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” “Lucky 13” tests contestants’ knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a cunning twist: Just how well do they know what they know … and, just as importantly, how well do they know what they don’t know? If they can accurately predict how successfully they’ve answered 13 questions, they could take home a $1 million cash jackpot.

“Lucky 13” is produced by Studio 1. Adrian Woolfe serves as creator and showrunner. Mark Wells and Glenn Coomber are executive producers together with Kevin Bacon, Aaron Stone, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, David Schiff, Scott Henry and GW Wright. Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends Productions is producing with O’Neal, Colin Smeeton and Michael Parris serving as executive producers. I Can & I Will Productions is co-producer with Gina Rodriguez serving as executive producer.

PRESS YOUR LUCK

Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, “Press Your Luck” is a game of wits, strategy and high stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game of “Press Your Luck,” three contestants compete against each other, answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, which could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win $1 million.

“Press Your Luck” is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE

Hosted by late-night’s Jimmy Kimmel, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” is back in primetime to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary. In a first-time twist, the new season will feature pairs of celebrity contestants playing together in the hopes of winning $1 million for the charity of their choice.

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” is executive produced by Michael Davies and Jimmy Kimmel. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row and Kimmelot.